Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.96. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,741. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.