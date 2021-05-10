Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Camtek reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

