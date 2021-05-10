Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $17.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.56 million to $18.09 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $68.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.45 million to $68.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $74.52 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $76.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.28 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $482.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

