Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.