Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.26 Million

Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report sales of $93.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.95 million and the lowest is $89.60 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $88.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $373.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.