Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $45.74. 341,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.