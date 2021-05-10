Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $42.00 on Monday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

