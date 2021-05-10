Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report sales of $6.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.99 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $97.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 474,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELB opened at $3.11 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

