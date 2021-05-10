Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239,749 shares of company stock valued at $39,390,631. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $16,641,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

