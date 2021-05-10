Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

