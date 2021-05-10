Zacks: Brokerages Expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post sales of $2.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 377.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $20.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

