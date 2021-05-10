Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report earnings per share of $4.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $4.44. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $17.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.04 to $18.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

ZBRA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $488.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.84. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

