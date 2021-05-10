Zap Price Reaches $0.13 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $29.60 million and $1.64 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zap has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

