Zel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.52 or 0.00526123 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00212168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00236432 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005615 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

