Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.48 or 0.00505627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.00200180 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00231737 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005086 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003869 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

