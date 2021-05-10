ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,310.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $706,122.47 and approximately $68,310.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007756 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

