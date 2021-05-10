Zenswap Network Token Hits Market Capitalization of $986,004.72 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $986,004.72 and approximately $346.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 86% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.00801980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.23 or 0.09030379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

