Zenswap Network Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 573.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $6.63 million and $11.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 5,945% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00105730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.45 or 0.00777000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.82 or 0.08747617 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

