ZENZO One Day Volume Reaches $780.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.42 million and $780.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00064959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00060884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00315592 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00042367 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004172 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

