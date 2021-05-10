Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Hits $1,873.80 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $1,873.80 or 0.03381142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $10,228.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00085129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00106904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00787850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.09 or 0.08917658 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars.

