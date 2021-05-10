Zero (ZER) Market Cap Achieves $4.61 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Zero has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $382,321.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.00506058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00199381 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00230521 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003868 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,983,032 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

