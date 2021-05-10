Zilla (ZLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $109,136.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $486,703.14 and approximately $109,136.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00083777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00064618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00106049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.58 or 0.00782495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.95 or 0.08921447 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.