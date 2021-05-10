ZINC Price Reaches $0.0581 on Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $324,274.23 and approximately $1,889.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 55.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00085009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00107255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.00806440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.25 or 0.09196372 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

