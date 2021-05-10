ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003651 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $416.36 million and approximately $42.08 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00247457 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01169630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.32 or 0.00753771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,868.94 or 1.00202466 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

