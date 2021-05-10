Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading Down 3.2%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)’s share price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.61. 7,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It primarily provides specialized real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry; and advisory services related to commercial properties.

