Zoom Telephonics (MINM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09. Zoom Telephonics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

