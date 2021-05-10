Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $295.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.51, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

