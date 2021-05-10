ZrCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93,060.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $93,060.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 160.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00247455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $690.57 or 0.01188032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00753970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,884.74 or 0.99582287 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

