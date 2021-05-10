Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 127,987 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 127,987 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $100,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.12 on Monday, hitting $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 506,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,906,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

