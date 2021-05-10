Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,690 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.24% of American Water Works worth $64,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,572. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

