Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 30,405 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $83,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $62.90. 609,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,517,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

