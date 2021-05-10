Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 44,877 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.92. 226,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502,320. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.