Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.14% of eBay worth $57,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 168,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,169. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

