Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 142,611 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $80,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,075,570. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

