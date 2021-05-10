Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $9.58 on Monday, hitting $443.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,660. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

