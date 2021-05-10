Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $50.56 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

