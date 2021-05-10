Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $57.30 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $57,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $79.89. 225,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

