Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $57.78 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $57,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.10. 51,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

