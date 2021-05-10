Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $719,910 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $253.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,326. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

