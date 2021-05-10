Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,633 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.32% of Tractor Supply worth $66,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 177,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $198.59. 7,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.