Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,894 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $107,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $16.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $575.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,233. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.