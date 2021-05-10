Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 13,145 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $26.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $646.11. The company had a trading volume of 305,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,869,430. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.66 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $622.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

