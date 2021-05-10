Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 55,786 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 523,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,059. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.