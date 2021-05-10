Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,181 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $65,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

