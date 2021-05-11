-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Cantaloupe reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $11,306,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 194,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.10.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

