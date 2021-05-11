$0.07 EPS Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Zscaler also reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.56. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -186.26 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,812 shares of company stock worth $12,919,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

