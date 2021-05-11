-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $731.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.66.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.