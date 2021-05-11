-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.80). The Boeing reported earnings of ($4.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of BA traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.88. 16,243,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,431,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.60. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

