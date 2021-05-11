$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. 792,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,132. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,287,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,877 shares of company stock worth $7,192,565 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.