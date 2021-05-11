$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Hess posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $206,947,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Hess by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

